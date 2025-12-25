52-year-old man found dead in Punggol flat, months after wife died from cancer

The decomposed body of a 52-year-old man was found in his Punggol flat on Monday (Dec 22), months after his wife succumbed to cancer.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance from Block 306A Punggol Place at 12.05pm that day.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to the police, preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Wife died from cancer

A resident living on the same floor told Shin Min Daily News that the man had moved into the unit with his wife around two years ago and that she used to see them together frequently.

"I took the elevator with the uncle last month and he told me that his wife had just died from cancer," she said, adding that the man still looked healthy at the time.

She was shocked to find out about his death and said it was "regretful" how he died soon after his wife.

Man believed to be dead for 4 days

The fourth-floor unit had been cordoned off by police on Monday, reported Shin Min.

Police officers were also seen speaking with two individuals, believed to be the relatives of the deceased.

A renovation worker who spoke to the Chinese daily said that the police had arrived around noon and that the man was believed to be dead for around four days before being found.

His body was later taken away in a vehicle at 4pm, reported Shin Min.

