$521 to dye hair? Man claims Bukit Panjang salon overcharged his mum

She was quoted $125 for a hair dye job at a Bukit Panjang hair salon, but ended up paying more than four times the amount.

Indignant that his mother had been overcharged, Justin Tan vented his frustration towards K Salon at 260 Bangkit Road in a Facebook post last Sunday (Dec 4).

In the post, Tan wrote that his mother visited the establishment on Dec 2 to enquire about their prices for a hair dye job. She was told that it would cost $125 for her hair.

Tan claimed that the salon manager tried to "hard sell" a $250 package to his mother, and told her that the remaining amount could be used for other hair services in the future.

Convinced by his sales pitch, Tan's mother paid for the package.

Two days later, the woman visited the hair salon to get her hair dyed and was told she had to fork out another $271 for the service.

According to Tan, the hair stylist told her that the fee was for bleaching her hair thrice, which cost $99 each time.

Tan later went to the hair salon to confront the manager about the price of their services. After about an hour of arguing with the staff, they agreed to give his mother a refund of $100.

However, he said that he only received $90.

"Having a Korean name for your salon does not give you the right to overcharge customers," wrote a peeved Tan.

Salon previously given warning from CCCS

In his post, Tan included the receipts from both transactions, a picture of the salon, as well as a screenshot of a media release from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

The statement released on Nov 23 stated that the salon Tan's mother visited was found to have engaged in unfair practices between May 16 2021 and Aug 11 2021.

These practices included demanding payment for the supply of unsolicited hair services packages and unsolicited hairstyling and hair washing services;

In addition, the salon also falsely claimed that their "member price" for haircuts was a new opening special when the salon had been open for at least eight months.

CCCS also found that K Salon had charged customers substantially higher prices for haircuts and hair treatment packages than previously quoted.

In one instance, the salon demanded $772 from a consumer for a haircut and hair wash service package despite initially stating that the cost was $99.

Attempts made by AsiaOne to contact the salon were unsuccessful.

AsiaOne has also contacted Tan and Case for more information.

