528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including a 24-year-old Changi General Hospital nurse

The Ministry of Health has reported 528 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 28).

Out of these, there are 10 cases within the community, seven cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 511 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

This would be a 271 drop from yesterday’s 799 new coronavirus cases.

Seven cases in the community consist of seven Singaporeans and Permanent residents, including one 24-year-old male Permanent Resident who is employed as a nurse at Changi General Hospital.

The man, identified as Case 14,693, reported the onset of symptoms on April 27, and tests confirmed that he was infected with Covid-19 on the same day. He has not gone to work since the onset of symptoms and is currently warded at CGH.

The rest of the cases within the community are made up of two on work passes, and one on a visit pass.

MOH identified four new clusters — namely 33 Sungei Kadut Loop, 23H Sungei Kadut Street 1,10 Tagore Drive, and 51H Tuas South Avenue 1.

33 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 1,889 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 21 are in critical condition, while 11,920 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 14,951, with 1,128 patients discharged and 14 deaths.

Singapore’s medical plan

In a press conference held earlier today, Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong shared how the ministry plans to manage the country’s Covid-19 patients, where the priority is to reduce complications and mortality as much as possible.

According to the minister, the majority of the cases so far have had relatively mild diseases and do not require extensive medical intervention.

A “very small number” require ventilation support and need to be warded in the intensive care unit, while about 30 per cent of the current patients require closer medical observation due to underlying health conditions or because of old age.

MOH has also called for support from healthcare professionals in the private sector and encouraged them to join the SG Healthcare Corps, which now counts around 3,000 in its numbers. Manpower from companies affected by Covid-19, such as Singapore Airlines, have also been re-deployed to take up new roles in hospitals.

“To our healthcare workforce, both public and private, as well as the SG Healthcare Corps who are fighting at the frontline of the battle, we are grateful for your selflessness and commitment,” Minister Gan concluded.

