53 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on July 16; KTV cluster now the biggest in Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 53 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Friday (July 16) afternoon.

32 of these cases belong to the KTV cluster which has now grown to 120, making it the largest active cluster in Singapore.

24 cases are linked to previous cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 20 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and nine are currently unlinked.

There are also eight imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. In total, there are 61 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

