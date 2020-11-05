53-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 after death

A 53 year-old Indian national was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 10 after he died in Sengkang General Hospital on Saturday (May 9), the Ministry of Health said in a statement on May 11.

He was Case 23550 and had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest.

MOH said the cause of death was ruptured myocardial infarction due to coronary thrombosis.

Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to Covid-19 infection will be added to the Covid-19 death count, MOH added.

In its update, MOH reported another death.

Case 1305, a 68 year-old male Singapore Citizen passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on May 11.

He was confirmed to have the virus on April 5, and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

MOH reported 486 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 11). Out of these, there are three cases in the community, two cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 481 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

Of the cases in the community, two are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and one is a Work Pass holder.

The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory as it is recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits, MOH said.

Of the 1,093 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 24 are in critical condition, while 19,448 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 23,822, with 3,225 patients discharged and 21 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com