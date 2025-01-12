From 5.30am to 11pm: Domestic helper's exhausting work schedule leaves netizens appalled

Exhaustion from long working hours is a common complaint among many.

But imagine working over 15 hours a day, with only one rest day a month.

This was the reality for domestic helper Ria (name changed to preserve anonymity) whose work day begins pre-dawn at 5.30am and ends at 11pm.

The gruelling cycle repeats a few hours later.

On Jan 5, Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) posted a photo Ria shared with them — her detailed daily work schedule.

Based on the photo, Ria's daily chores include sweeping and mopping the car park, preparing food for her employers and clearing the rubbish among others.

She is also assigned weekly tasks on designated days, such as cleaning up the balcony and sofa.

Describing herself as "perpetually exhausted", the domestic helper noted that her employer required her to adhere to a strict schedule.

Despite the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) entitling migrant domestic helpers to one rest day per week, Ria was only afforded once every month.

Even on her rest day, she could only leave the house at 10am and had to return by 4pm to continue with the chores.

Home mentioned, in the caption, that adequate rest is "crucial" for live-in domestic helpers given that their roles are physically and emotionally demanding.

They added: "Home strongly advocates for migrant domestic workers to be included in the Employment Act, ensuring limits on their working hours."

In the comments section, netizens were taken aback by how Ria was being treated by her employers.

One Facebook user noticed Ria's work schedule did not include a time slot for her to eat her meals.

They added: "I see the schedule like no time to eat for her, and no break time for her to rest awhile."

Another netizen suggested: "Wow, let madam and sir do the daily chores first. [See] if they can handle it even just for a week."

A fellow domestic helper empathised, saying that she too went through a similar experience, likening her previous employer to Ria's.

Rest days and well-being

According to MOM, a migrant domestic worker can still work on her rest day if a mutual agreement is made between the two parties.

However, the employer must compensate her with at least one day's salary.

Also, an employer must ensure that their migrant domestic worker has at least one rest day per month, which cannot be compensated away.

Employers who fail to provide the mandatory rest day may be subjected to enforcement action.

