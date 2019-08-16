54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested

Police said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Ho Ching Road and Corporation Road around 3.30pm.
PHOTO: Stomp
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old woman died after an accident involving a lorry in Taman Jurong on Thursday (Aug 15) afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Ho Ching Road and Corporation Road around 3.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It is not clear how the accident occurred.

The 33-year-old lorry driver was arrested by the police for causing death by a negligent act, and investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic police

TRENDING

Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested
54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Missing kayakers: Search continues for man as woman is confirmed dead
Missing kayakers: Search continues for man as woman is confirmed dead
Female SCDF officer&#039;s sex videos leaked online
Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Kang Daniel the reason &#039;pink&#039; was trending on Twitter yesterday
Kang Daniel the reason 'pink' was trending on Twitter yesterday
Hong Kong loses screen legends Lily Leung and Teresa Ha in the space of one week
Hong Kong loses screen legends Lily Leung and Teresa Ha in the space of one week
AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth
AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth

LIFESTYLE

Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Personal shopper, shoe polishing & other (mostly) free services you didn't know about at Singapore's shopping malls
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia

SERVICES