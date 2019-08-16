54-year-old woman dies in lorry accident; driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old woman died after an accident involving a lorry in Taman Jurong on Thursday (Aug 15) afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Ho Ching Road and Corporation Road around 3.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It is not clear how the accident occurred.

The 33-year-old lorry driver was arrested by the police for causing death by a negligent act, and investigations are ongoing.

