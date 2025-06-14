$540 instead of $5.40: Porridge stall in Westgate seeks customer who overpaid by mistake

Cashless payments are meant to offer convenience but for one customer at a porridge stall in Westgate, it led to a pricey mistake.

While paying for his $5.40 meal at Mung Zuk in Westgate, a Caucasian customer accidentally transferred $540 instead, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The transaction occurred on Tuesday (June 10) at around 2pm but it wasn't until later that staff realised the overpayment.

In a Facebook post shared a few hours later, the eatery appealed for help locating the customer.

"As soon as we realised the overpayment, our team searched around the mall to try and find him, but unfortunately, we could not locate him," the Facebook caption read.

The business owner, known as Ms Chen, told Shin Min that the error went unnoticed at the time as staff members were swamped during the lunch hour rush.

Based on CCTV footage, the Caucasian customer wore glasses and stood at roughly 1.85m tall.

In its Facebook post, Mun Zuk thanked its customers for the support and kindness, urging anyone who might know of the customer to reach out.

From the stall's end, it can only check the payment amount and time of payment.

Personal details such as mobile numbers are not disclosed to merchants so a direct refund to the affected customer is not possible.

Ms Chen also mentioned that they had contacted the bank but were told that no assistance could be provided for the time being.

AsiaOne has reached out to Mun Zuk for more information.

[[nid:621714]]

amierul@asiaone.com