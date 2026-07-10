550 investigated in police crackdown linked to over $17m in scams and illegal moneylending

A total of 550 people, aged between 16 and 83, are being investigated by the police following a 10-day crackdown on scams and unlicensed moneylending activities.

Police said in a news release on Friday (July 10) that the operation was conducted by officers from the Bedok Police Division from June 29 to July 8.

The 341 men and 209 women being investigated are believed to be involved in over 1,800 cases of scams and unlicensed moneylending activities.

Of these, some 418 people were allegedly involved in scam-related activities such as e-commerce, investment, job, rental, phishing and loan-related scams as money mules, resulting in losses of over $14.8 million.

They are now being investigated for offences of cheating, assisting another to retain proceeds from criminal conduct and unauthorised disclosure of Singpass access code.

The remaining 132 persons are being investigated for their alleged roles in unlicensed moneylending activities.

According to the police, the transactions involved amounted to more than $2.3 million.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Paul Tay, who leads Bedok Police Division, warned that scams and unlicensed moneylending are not victimless crimes.

"They inflict real harm on victims, families and the wider community," AC Tay said, adding that the police will continue to take firm and decisive action against those who prey on the vulnerable and who flout the law.

The police said in their news release that they take a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take action against individuals who may be involved in scam and moneylending activities.

They also reminded members of the public to reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy pay-outs, such as allowing others to use their Singpass or bank accounts, or using their personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money on behalf of others.

Anyone with information on scam or unlicensed moneylending activities can call the Police Hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information through the i-Witness portal. Information provided will be kept confidential.

For scam-related advice, the public can visit ScamAlert.sg or contact the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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