56 motorists caught for traffic offences during stepped-up enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 56 motorists were caught for various traffic offences, including cutting queue and other dangerous road behaviour, during stepped-up traffic enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint between March 13 and 22.

In a statement on Friday (March 27), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the operations uncovered offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping vehicles in positions likely to cause danger or obstruction, and cutting queues.

As part of the enforcement, 43 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and queue again, and 29 motorists were referred to the traffic police for further action.

Meanwhile, 13 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines and cutting queue.

The ICA said that it takes a serious view of motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officers' instructions at checkpoints.

"We seek travellers' continued patience and understanding, and to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com