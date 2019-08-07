57-year-old man found dead in Geylang hotel

A 57-year-old man was found dead in a hotel along 20 Lorong 17 Geylang on Friday night (July 5).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the case at 8.42pm.

The man was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the deceased is believed to have been staying alone in the room.

A friend had arrived at the hotel asking for the man. Hotel staff then accompanied the friend to check on the man in his room, only to discover his body on the bed.

Police investigations are ongoing.