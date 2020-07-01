58-year-old man's body found on bench at Bedok North: Police investigating

A 58-year-old man was found dead on a bench at Block 89 Bedok North Street 4 on Tuesday morning (June 30).

The police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at 10.56am.

"A 58-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic," a police spokesman said.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the incident and said the area was cordoned off when he was passing by.

The body was seen covered with a white sheet.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.