59 food poisoning cases at 2 welfare homes in Pelangi Village; MOH, SFA investigating

Out of 59 gastroenteritis cases, 22 were from Angsana Home while 37 were from Banyan Home. Both homes are located in Pelangi Village, a social welfare complex in Buangkok.

SINGAPORE - The authorities are investigating after 59 people fell ill from eating food at two homes at Pelangi Village, a social welfare complex in Buangkok.

In a joint reply on Wednesday (May 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that there were 22 cases of gastroenteritis from Angsana Home and 37 from Banyan Home as of noon on Monday.

All 59 experienced symptoms from May 14 to 18, the statement said.

Eleven of those affected had to be hospitalised. While three of them have been discharged, the rest remain in hospital but in stable condition.

"Those affected consumed food from the homes' in-house kitchen, which has been instructed to cease operations while the investigation is ongoing," MOH and SFA said in their reply.

Gastroenteritis can lead to diarrhoea or vomiting and is caused by viruses, bacteria or bacterial toxins.

It can be caught from consuming contaminated food, having direct contact with infected people, or touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated and then touching the mouth without first washing one's hands.

If you are affected, keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water and seek medical attention if necessary.

MOH and SFA said that the food supply chain is extensive and food can be contaminated at any point in time.

"A multi-pronged approach incorporating good food hygiene and safety processes, as well as infection prevention and control practices can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public," they added.

When contacted, both Banyan Home and Angsana Home declined to comment.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.