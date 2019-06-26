59-year-old man who collected debt in traditional funeral clothing arrested for public nuisance

Remember the man who wore traditional Chinese funeral attire to collect a debt?

Bai Feng Wei, 59, was charged in court on Tuesday (June 25) for causing public nuisance and may also be charged for harassment.

Over five days, the debt collector appeared at an engineering company's doorstep in Ang Mo Kio four times to collect a sum of $170,000.

He wore traditional Chinese funeral attire, knelt and even kowtowed.

In the video posted on a Facebook page, Bai can be seen walking down a corridor and stopping to kneel in front of a glass door.

He shouts in Hokkien: "Do you want to return the money? You don't want to? Everyone, don't do business with this company! Get the police if you don't want to return the money!"

A man in the office sees the scene and proceeds to film it, to which Bai said: "Tolong ah tolong ah, please don't film me!"

As Bai continues shouting the same lines repeatedly, a woman appears at the doorstep with the man to hand a piece of paper to Bai.

Bai hands the sheet of paper to the person filming, but it is unclear what is on the document.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Bai was arrested along with a 47-year-old man on May 31, but allegedly committed another act on Friday (June 21). At about 4.30pm, Bai was at the doorstep of the engineering company wearing a top and holding banners that had a picture of the director of the company.