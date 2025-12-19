$5m lost in scams; 239 people under police probe

A total of 239 people are assisting with police investigations over their suspected involvement in scams where victims reportedly lost around $5 million.

In a statement on Thursday (Dec 18), the police said this was after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven land divisions conducted a two-week operation between December 5 and 18.

Those under investigation — 160 men and 79 women aged between 16 and 78 — are for allegedly being scammers or money mules in more than 600 scam cases.

The cases are e-commence scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

The police said that the people under probe are for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Offenders caught for cheating can be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Money laundering carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Anyone found to be providing any type of payment service without a licence can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

According to the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill that was passed on Nov 4, scammers and scam syndicate members or recruiters will face mandatory caning of at least six and 24 strokes.

Scam mules who aid scammers by laundering their illegal gains, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police said that they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice, members of the public should always reject requests from others to use your bank accounts or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," they added.

