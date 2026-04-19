Ong Ye Kung to co-chair 5th Singapore-China Social Governance Forum during April 19 to 22 visit to Hangzhou

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will co-chair the 5th Singapore-China Social Governance Forum with China's Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (PLAC) Chen Wenqing during his visit to Hangzhou, China, from Sunday (April 19) to April 22.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the forum is one of the key bilateral cooperation platforms between Singapore and China.

"It provides an opportunity for officials from both countries to share experiences and exchange views on issues related to social governance," the ministry said.

Themed "Building cohesive and stable communities through dispute resolution", the forum will feature keynote addresses by the Coordinating Minister and Secretary Chen, who oversees national security and intelligence.

He is also a member of the Chinese Communist Party's political bureau.

At the forum, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will deliver a speech on the main theme.

There will also be panel discussions on two sub-themes relating to grassroots governance and innovations in community dispute resolution.

During the visit, Ong is expected to hold a meeting with Secretary Chen who will be accompanied by PLAC Secretary-General Yin Bai and other Chinese officials.

He will also be joined by Masagos during visits to sites which demonstrate China's approach to social governance.

The coordinating minister will be accompanied by Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua and officials from various ministries.

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