6 heavy-vehicle drivers to be charged with speeding offences

Six motorists, aged between 32 and 63, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 25) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles.

In a statement on Nov 24, the police said that the offences were allegedly committed while the motorists were driving heavy vehicles that are required to be fitted with speed limiters.

Between July and September, the six motorists allegedly travelled at speeds exceeding their vehicles' imposed limits.

Three cases involved drivers of cement mixers who exceeded their vehicles' speed limit of 40kmh.

The first driver travelled at 53kmh along the Pan Island Expressway, while the second and third drivers travelled at 54kmh and 55kmh along Sheares Avenue in separate incidents.

The three other cases involved a bus travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway at 74kmh, a tipper truck travelling along Upper Changi Road East at 74kmh, and a prime mover travelling along Adam Road at 65kmh.

Buses and tipper trucks have an imposed speed limit of 60kmh, while prime movers have an imposed speed limit of 50kmh.

If found guilty of speeding, the six motorists could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists may be liable for a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Stricter enforcement actions from Jan 1, 2026, onwards

In a separate news release on Monday, the police said they will take strict enforcement actions against lorry owners who fail to comply with the statutory deadlines to install speed limiters on their lorries.

The non-compliant lorries will also be prohibited from being driven and their road tax cannot be renewed.

The move towards "strict enforcement actions" comes after "extensive measures" to engage and remind fleet owners of the requirement through SMSes, emails and letters, said the traffic police.

As of Nov 14, some 30 per cent of these vehicles — 765 out of 2,525 lorries — have yet to install speed limiters.

