6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat

SINGAPORE - Six people were injured and about 100 residents had to be evacuated after a fire engulfed a fourth-floor Boon Lay Housing Board flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the fire at Block 191, Boon Lay Drive, at 10.15pm on Monday (July 15).

Police assisted SCDF officers in evacuating residents from the block, and six people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The fire was put out with one water jet.

The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated, SCDF said.

In a post around midnight, Facebook user Eric Sng Gak Hwa wrote in Chinese that the fire was "not small" and several households had to be evacuated.

Videos posted to the social media platform showed flames along the fourth floor corridor of the HDB block.

Other clips showed SCDF officers at the scene and entering the flat to put out the fire.

