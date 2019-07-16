6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat

The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated.
PHOTO: Facebook/Eric Sng Gak Hwa, Facebook/Ian Qaseh
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Six people were injured and about 100 residents had to be evacuated after a fire engulfed a fourth-floor Boon Lay Housing Board flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the fire at Block 191, Boon Lay Drive, at 10.15pm on Monday (July 15).

Police assisted SCDF officers in evacuating residents from the block, and six people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The fire was put out with one water jet.

The blaze involved the contents of the flat and its cause is being investigated, SCDF said.

In a post around midnight, Facebook user Eric Sng Gak Hwa wrote in Chinese that the fire was "not small" and several households had to be evacuated.

Videos posted to the social media platform showed flames along the fourth floor corridor of the HDB block.

Other clips showed SCDF officers at the scene and entering the flat to put out the fire.

Fire broke out in 191 Boon Lay Drive....😯😯😯

Posted by Ian Qaseh on Monday, 15 July 2019

Boon lay Drive block 191 fourth story heavy fire

Posted by Eric Sng Gak Hwa on Monday, 15 July 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

fires SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
ComfortDelGro fires cabby who recorded and shamed drunk passenger who failed to pay taxi fare
ComfortDelGro fires cabby who recorded and shamed drunk passenger who failed to pay taxi fare
Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
Restaurant falls into river as earthquake hits south of Philippines
Restaurant falls into river as earthquake hits south of Philippines

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
5 side effects of using a breast pump you never knew about
5 side effects of using a breast pump you never knew about
5 ways to save money on top hotels
5 ways to save money on top hotels
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child

Home Works

Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?

SERVICES