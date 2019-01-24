6 men arrested for rioting in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Six men aged between 15 and 35 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 23).

The police received reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of people at the void deck of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 on Jan 17 at around 9.50pm.

The victim, 21, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the six suspects through ground inquiries and investigations, and they were arrested on Jan 18.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for rioting can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

