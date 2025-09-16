6 men fined $1.27m for illegally renting private homes on platforms such as Airbnb, HomeAway

SINGAPORE — The mastermind of an operation to illegally rent out short-term accommodations at 31 private residential properties has been fined $1,144,902.

Between July 2018 and November 2021, Robin Koh Guohui, 41, had engaged four others to be part of an unauthorised short-term accommodation operation in return for a monthly salary, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Sept 15.

The four are Pandy Lim En Xiang, 33, Chew Lam Yong, 61, Low Ah Tee, 81, and Chua Lian Beng, 71. A fifth person, Ryan Chow Yan Kit, 34, was also involved.

The five men — all Singaporeans — were fined between $8,000 and $32,500, and sentenced between August 2024 and March 2025.

Koh, who was sentenced on Sept 15, was the sole director of a company named SG Auto Car, which he used to facilitate the illegal activities. The company was renamed SG Bizloan Consultant in July 2021.

Chow and the four whom Koh had approached each served as the sole director of one of four companies — KCA, Edrich Group, Ed Werks Holdings and ANZ Management Services — at different times.

"Acting under Koh's instructions, they signed tenancy agreements in their capacity as company directors for a total of 31 private residential units sourced by Koh," said the URA.

Koh then advertised these units on online accommodation platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway, subletting them for stays of less than three consecutive months — the minimum stay duration required under the law — in return for rent.

The payments received from the occupants went to Koh, who used several bank accounts, mobile phone numbers and host accounts registered under different aliases on the online platforms for the illegal operation.

URA said the offences came to light after the management council of a private residential development reported to the authorities about suspected short-term accommodation use at one unit rented by Edrich Group.

URA ascertained the scale of the operations with feedback from residents and managing agents of other developments involving private residential units rented by the company.

Under the Planning Act, the minimum stay duration for private residential properties is three consecutive months.

"This rule is intended to prevent frequent turnover of transient occupants, which can potentially change the residential character of a property and negatively impact neighbouring residents," said URA.

URA development control group director Martin Tan said: "URA takes a serious view of the unauthorised use of private residential properties for short-term accommodation and we will continue to investigate such cases.

"We will take strict enforcement action against individuals and entities who are found to be involved in any way, be it by facilitating the transfer of revenue or sourcing for properties and occupants. This will include prosecution in court for severe cases where we will also press for deterrent sentences."

The public can report suspected cases of illegal short-term accommodation via URA's website.

