6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road

SINGAPORE - Six men sitting at the back of a blue lorry were thrown off the vehicle after a DHL truck collided with it on Thursday (June 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an accident near 70 Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8.05am.

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The video shows the men in orange work attire being thrown off the lorry along with other materials.

The lorry then veers into the sidewalk and some debris is seen flying onto the grass.

The yellow DHL truck was seen leaving the scene without slowing down after the accident.

Four of the men are seen scrambling to their feet, while two are lying on the ground.

SCDF said paramedics attended to six people and brought them to Changi General Hospital.

A spokesman for the police said they were alerted to the accident which took place at Tanah Merah Coast Road towards ECP. The spokesman confirmed that the six people aged between 31 and 40 were conscious when they were brought to the hospital.

The police are currently investigating the accident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman from DHL said it was aware of the incident.

DHL also clarified that a subcontractor was operating the vehicle on behalf of the company.

"To our knowledge, two passengers from the other vehicle have been warded at the hospital.

"The subcontractor has made a police report and is currently assisting the police with their investigations. Road safety is of paramount importance for DHL operations, and we will be reviewing the safety standards with our partners and subcontractors."

