6 motorists charged with dangerous driving resulting in related accidents in 2024

Six motorists were charged in court on Wednesday (March 11) for dangerous driving which resulted in two related traffic accidents in October 2024.

In a statement on March 10, the police said that two of the motorists will also be charged with dangerous driving causing hurt.

Preliminary investigations found that the six cars had been speeding along Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), reaching speeds of up to 176 kmh — nearly double the speed limit.

After exiting CTE, the motorists continued driving dangerously towards Orchard Road, which led to the two separate accidents.

The first accident occurred when one of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle while travelling along Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link at around 1.30am on Oct 27, 2024.

The car swerved sharply to the right, mounted the kerb and crashed into a traffic light pole and directional signage before overturning onto the grass verge.

The driver and his 21-year-old male passenger sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital, said the police.

The second accident happened shortly after, when a 33-year-old male driver from the same group suddenly slowed down due to the first accident, causing a 27-year-old male driver behind him to collide into the rear of his car.

Both drivers sustained injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

All six motorists aged between 21 and 35 were identified and arrested after extensive follow-up investigations by the Traffic Police, which found that they had been driving dangerously together.

Additionally, all drivers were immediately suspended from driving and had their vehicles seized as case exhibits.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those convicted of dangerous driving will face a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term up to 12 months, or both.

When hurt is caused, the penalties increase to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

[[nid:731256]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com