6 rescued, 3 taken to hospital after fire at Kovan condo

Six people were rescued with three taken to a hospital after a fire at a condominium in Kovan on Thursday (Feb 19) morning.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire at 6 Kovan Rise at about 2.30am.

Checks by AsiaOne showed that the address matches the Kovan Regency condominium.

The SCDF said that a unit on the 14th floor was on fire, as firefighters heard shouts for help and pounding on doors.

"Firefighters immediately entered the smoke-filled unit and began a search of the two-storey unit," they added. "Six persons were rescued - four from the first level and two from the second level."

The fire, which involved the kitchen and living room on the first level, was extinguished with a water jet. The rest of the unit sustained varying degrees of heat and smoke damage.

The SCDF said that out of the six people rescued, three of them were assessed for smoke inhalation while one suffered burn injuries.

All three people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while the rest did not require ambulance assistance.

About 100 people had also evacuated from the affected block before the SCDF arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to SCDF.

