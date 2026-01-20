6 people rescued from sinking vessel within 30 minutes: MPA

Six crew members of a vessel which sunk in Singapore's waters were rescued within 30 minutes and reported safe.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a social media post on Monday (Jan 19) that the incident occurred sometime last week, without specifying the date and location.

The sinking small craft had been spotted by a nearby vessel, which alerted the Marine Safety Control Centre to the situation.

MPA immediately deployed its vessels to the scene, and the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also informed, the authority said.

Six men were found treading the waters and quickly rescued by PCG. One of the men who required medical assistance was treated by the SCDF.

AsiaOne has reached out to MPA for more information.

