6 taken to hospital after lorry skids and overturns in Tuas

Six male passengers were taken to the hospital after a lorry overturned on Monday (June 16) along Tuas South Avenue 5, towards Tuas Avenue 11.

In a video posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page the same day, a lorry is seen lying on its side in the outermost right lane after a road junction, with an ambulance parked behind it.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can be seen attending to the injured on the left pedestrian walkway.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 7.20am.

The police were alerted to the accident along Tuas South Avenue 5 involving a lorry which was believed to have self-skidded.

According to SCDF, the incident occurred at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 5 and Tuas South Avenue 10.

The six passengers, aged between 36 and 50, were conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another two persons were assessed for minor injuries but declined conveyance to the hospital.

A 33-year-old male lorry driver is assisting the police with investigations.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com