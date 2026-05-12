6 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along AYE

Six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three lorries and a motorcycle along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday (May 12) morning.

Videos of the aftermath shared on social media showed a traffic jam building up.

At least three lorries were involved in the accident, with two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines at the scene.

Police officers and SCDF firefighters were also present.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, before the Benoi Road exit, at about 6.45am.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the front seat of a lorry before being extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Four male lorry passengers, aged between 36 and 63, a 47-year-old male motorcyclist and his 41-year-old male pillion rider were taken conscious to the hospital.

A 53-year-old male lorry driver and the 47-year-old male motorcyclist are assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com