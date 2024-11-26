6 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision along PIE

Six people were taken to hospital after a chain collision occurred on the PIE towards Tuas on Tuesday (Nov 26) morning.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving five cars and a van, which occurred before the Jalan Bahar exit at about 7.15am.

A 53-year-old male car driver and five van passengers aged between 26 and 61 were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

SCDF said it conveyed five people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and one to National University Hospital.

A clip uploaded to Facebook shows a line of vehicles at the left-most lane of the expressway.

The front and rear bumpers of some vehicles appear dented.

Police investigations are ongoing.

