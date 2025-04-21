6 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire at People’s Park Complex

Six people were taken to hospital on Monday (April 21) early morning after a fire broke out at People's Park Complex in Chinatown.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 1 Park Road — the address of the building — at about 4.35am.

SCDF said the fire involved cleaning supplies and equipment in a storage area on level six, and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

Six persons were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A video of the scene uploaded on social media platform Xiaohongshu shows evacuated persons waiting on the ground floor. The building facade had been blackened from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

