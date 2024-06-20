6 things to do at public preview of TEL Stage 4 on June 21

SINGAPORE — The much-anticipated public preview of the seven new stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will kick off at noon on June 21, two days before the fourth stage of the MRT line opens on June 23.

The seven new stations of TEL Stage 4 (TEL4) are Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore.

From exploring the unique features of some stations to taking part in a digital treasure hunt across the seven stations, here are six things that you can look forward to during the preview:

1. Explore some of the unique architectural and artistic features of the stations

Each of the TEL4 stations has its own unique features, both architecturally and artistically. For example, Tanjong Katong station has large circular skylights installed over the escalators, which help to light the station better and save the energy needed to illuminate the station during the day.

At Bayshore station, there are alternating light panels above the platforms that are brown and silver/grey to bring across the concept of a green rain tree canopy.

At Katong Park, there is an art installation titled Time After Time. The installation consists of photographs of present-day Katong Park, with archival images projected onto it. It is inspired by outdoor movie screenings in the 1960s and the rich history of Katong Park.

2. Hop on the MRT for free train rides along the seven stations

MRT rides along the seven TEL stations — from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore station — will be free on June 21.

From noon to 9pm, a shuttle train will run between Gardens by the Bay station and Tanjong Rhu station.

To access the shuttle train, passengers must alight at Gardens by the Bay station, go to the concourse level and tap out at the fare gates next to the passenger service centre to end their paid journey. They will then have to follow signs leading them to the other end of the concourse and the shuttle train platform.

Alternatively, they can also take the Circle Line and alight at Stadium MRT station, and walk for 10 to 15 minutes via the Tanjong Rhu footbridge to Tanjong Rhu station.

3. Take part in a digital treasure hunt across the seven stations to win attractive prizes

Participate in the TEL4 MRT Mysteries: The Treasure Hunt Express to win points and stand a chance at winning prizes in a lucky draw. By scanning the QR code on any of the TEL4 MRT Mysteries posters, commuters can access the digital treasure hunt, where they will have to answer questions specific to each of the seven new stations or solve puzzles to get points.

The more points they get, the higher their chances are of winning a prize, such as an iPad and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 mobile phone.

4. Visit the Move Lite exhibition at Marine Parade station

One highlight of the public preview is the Reasons to Move Lite gallery exhibition at Marine Parade station, where there are 24 unique visuals showcasing Singaporeans' reasons to "move lite".

The 24 visuals were curated from responses that LTA obtained from commuters through an ongoing survey on the LTA website which started in 2022.

During the preview, QR codes will be present in the station so that more commuters can share their responses and possibly see their unique reasons displayed as creative art pieces on LTA's social media platforms in the coming months, the authority told reporters at a sneak peek of the booths at Marine Parade station on June 19.

5. Try your hand at being a train driver with a train simulator at Marine Parade station

Designed by SGTrains, a group of train enthusiasts, the TEL train simulator at the Friends of Land Transport booth gives participants an immersive and educational experience to appreciate the intricacies of train operations and to try their hand at controlling a train.

Also at the booth are collectibles displayed by the train enthusiasts, including items such as train hand grips and emergency communication buttons.

6. Get your hands on merchandise at Marine Parade station, curated for opening of TEL4

Commuters can shop for exclusive merchandise, specially curated for the TEL4 opening, at the Knackstop pop-up store at Marine Parade station.

They can choose between T-shirts that feature designs relating to the TEL stations or buy items such as an umbrella or a jigsaw puzzle commemorating the Thoughtful Bunch — characters that encourage passengers to spread graciousness to make train journeys more pleasant amid the daily rush — to celebrate the characters' 10-year anniversary.

