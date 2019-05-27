6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch

The Housing & Development Board's latest offering of 3,485 Build-To-Order (BTO) units gives Singaporeans the chance to purchase brand new homes in Tengah, Woodlands ands Kallang/Whampoa. In this article, we outline the range of available homes and dig into the numbers to find prospective home buyers the most value for their money.

VARIOUS FLAT SIZES & LEASE LENGTHS AVAILABLE

Photo: ValueChampion



The May 2019 BTO Sales Launch offers flats ranging from 2-room flexi flats (38 - 48 sqm) to 5-room flats (113 - 117 sqm). In particular, there are more 2-room flexi flats available than in other recent sales launches. Notably, 140 of these units in Kallang/Whampoa offer 40-year leases. Also, there are no 3Gen flats available, unlike previous sales launches.

PRICES VARY SIGNIFICANTLY BASED ON LOCATION

Photo: ValueChampion



Prices for BTO units in the centrally located Kallang/Whampoa area are significantly higher than those in Tengah and Woodlands. For example, 4-room flats in Kallang reach prices of S$674,000, while 4-room flats in Tengah and Woodlands max out at S$357,000 and S$295,000, respectively. However, many individuals may find it attractive to purchase a home with such close proximity to Singapore's downtown core.

BTO UNITS IN WOODLANDS OFFER GREAT VALUE

Photo: ValueChampion



BTO units in Kallang/Whampoa are listed for higher prices than those being sold on the resale market so far in 2019. For instance, the median price of a 4-room resale flat in this area S$520,000 while 4-room BTO units in this launch start at S$562,000.