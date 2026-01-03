Private bus driver assisting with investigations after 6-vehicle collision on SLE

A 34-year-old private bus driver is assisting with police investigations after being involved in a chain collision along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday (Jan 2).

The accident involved 5 cars and the private bus, and took place along the SLE in the direction of Bukit Timah Expressway.

The police told AsiaOne that it was alerted to the accident at about 7.30pm.

A 19-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

Dashcam footage of the accident's aftermath was uploaded to Facebook group Both Checkpoint.

It showed a private bus with a shattered windshield at the back of the the pile-up.

Investigations are ongoing.

