6-year-old girl among 4 taken to hospital after van and car collide in Bukit Batok

Four people, including a six-year-old girl, were taken to hospital after a van and car collided at a junction in Bukit Batok on Friday (May 22) afternoon.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at about 1.45pm.

Two of the injured were taken to the National University Hospital, while the other two were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

According to SCDF, those injured included a 32-year-old male van driver, a 40-year-old male van passenger, a 33-year-old male car driver, and a six-year-old female passenger from the car.

All four were conscious when taken to the various hospitals.

A video shared on TikTok shows a red car with severe front bumper damaged. Its hood appears badly crumpled while both the passenger and driver's door were wide open.

Another vehicle can be seen lying on its side in the middle of the junction, with debris strewn across the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com