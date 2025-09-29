60 offenders caught: LTA and operators step up efforts to curb vaping on public transport

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the public transport operators (PTOs) have stepped-up efforts in line with the the Government's zero tolerance stance against vaping.

Frontline staff including PTO staff and LTA Enforcement officers are empowered to serve notices on users and seize e-vaporisers before handing them over to the Health Science Authority (HSA).

As at Sept 29, about 60 offenders have been caught across MRT stations, bus interchanges, as well as public paths and roads.

LTA had announced the stepped-up enforcement efforts on Aug 18.

More than 90 per cent of the cases on public transport were caught through security screening, such as X-ray machines and walk-through metal detectors at MRT stations.

The media were invited by LTA to see how frontline officers conducted anti-vaping operations at Bishan MRT and Bishan bus interchange.

Speaking to the media at Bishan bus Interchange on Monday (Sept 29), Romel Cajandab Sangalla, a senior station manager, talked about his experience and role in keeping public transport safe and vape-free.

"I make sure that our station run safely and smoothly for commuters. On top of that, we also support the national effort in tackling vaping," said the 50-year-old.

He explained that part of their duties include security checks, such as screening and scanning bags and making random checks on commuters.

Recounting an incident on Sept 17, Romel said that he was called to assess a situation when the Cisco team detected five e-vaporisers in the bag of a 33-year-old male passenger.

Romel noted that in such cases, he would introduce himself before ceasing the e-vaporisers.

"I would inform my operations control centres that there is a passenger carrying five vapes, and we have seized the e-vaporisers," said Romel, adding that he would also wear a body camera to ensure the situation is properly documented.

Man caught in possession of an e-vaporiser

During the two-hour interview, AsiaOne witnessed an incident where a teen was questioned for allegedly being in possession of an e-vaporiser.

Muhammad Altamis, a station manager at Bishan MRT who was on duty, told the media that he was alerted by a security officer at the passenger service centre, that a commuter had been profiled for security check.

The 27-year-old noted that the passenger had placed his bag for inspection before fleeing the scene.

According to Altamis, a female security officer on duty later spotted the man throwing his e-vaporiser into a nearby bush.

"(A while later), he came back to retrieve his bag, but the security officer stopped him. I approached the individual and asked him (and) he admitted," said Altamis, adding that this was not his first time he is catching someone in possession of an e-vaporiser.

The teen's vape was confiscated and his particulars handed over to HSA.

Bishan Bus Interchange supervisor Desmond Chi said that his team typically monitors smoking corners and secluded areas to identify potential vapers.

"We have posters around the interchange to (inform) the public that vaping is not allowed in the interchange," said the 37-year-old.

Staff conduct patrols, checks on buses, trains

In a statement on Sept 29, LTA said that PTO staff conduct active patrols and checks on buses, trains and at interchanges to deter and detect prohibited activities such as the use or possession of vapes.

"Their presence complements other security measures such as surveillance cameras and random inspections," the LTA spokesperson added.

"On roads, active mobility paths and at public transport facilities, LTA enforcement officers also look out for offences including the illegal use or possession of e-vaporisers."

First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Repeat offenders will be subject to investigations, drug tests, and mandatory monitoring for six months, which includes rehabilitation.

