Private-hire driver, 60, found dead in car after going missing for 2 days

Two days after his family reported him missing, a private-hire driver was found dead in his car along Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday (June 15), Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man, reportedly a Gojek driver, was found in a white saloon car parked behind Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 12.40pm on Monday.

The man was found motionless and pronounced dead on the spot.

Officers had covered the car in white sheets by the time a Shin Min reporter arrived.

The deceased's family arrived soon after and the wife broke down in tears while family members comforted her, according to the Chinese daily.

Speaking with media, the niece shared that the deceased was last seen at about 11pm on Thursday when he left for work.

"Normally, my uncle would return home to rest at around 9am," the 21-year-old reportedly said. "However, he did not come home on Friday or Saturday."

Sensing something amiss, the family on Sunday contacted the police and the man's car rental company.

The vehicle was found at the car park which he frequented often in his youth, the niece revealed.

Aside from his wife, the deceased is survived by his son and daughter. He reportedly had no serious illnesses or financial difficulties, Shin Min reported.

According to preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com