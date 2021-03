61-year-old Singaporean man who returned from work in the UAE dies of Covid-19 complications

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man died on Friday (March 12) from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 30.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (March 13) the Singaporean man had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work, and returned to Singapore on Jan 30.

He developed a cough just before departing the UAE, had shortness of breath on the same day, and tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore.

He had past history of hypertension, or high blood pressure, hyperlipidaemia, or abnormally high levels of fats in the blood, and gout.

MOH said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

As at noon on Saturday, there were eight new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,088.

ALSO READ: Singaporean man, 68, dies from Covid-19 complications, 29th such death in Singapore

All eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, though none are in critical condition, while 80 are recuperating in community facilities.

Meanwhile, 11 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, and 59,946 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Fifteen who tested positive have died of other causes.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.