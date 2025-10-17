Over $619k in outstanding fines recovered from foreign motorists at land checkpoints

More than $619,000 in unpaid traffic fines were recovered from foreign motorists during a multi-agency operation led by the Traffic Police from Oct 6 to 8.

A total of 241 drivers with outstanding summonses for vehicular and traffic offences were stopped when they entered Singapore via the Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints, and directed to settle their fines.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Housing and Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency and the Urban Redevelopment Authority supported the three-day operation.

The agencies said in a joint statement on Friday (Oct 17) that operations are regularly conducted against foreign motorists who offend in Singapore and do not settle their fines.

Those with outstanding fines for traffic, parking, or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into the Republic, they warned.

Foreign motorists can check if they have any outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg and make payment at AXS kiosks, or the website or mobile app. Those seeking clarifications on their offences can contact the relevant agencies.

