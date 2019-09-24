62-year-old taxi driver and 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with car in Chinatown

A 62-year-old taxi driver and two female passengers on the taxi were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car at about 3.47am on Tuesday (Sep 24).

Facebook user Seah Yong Kok Francis shared photos of the accident on a group called Taxiuncle.

Both the taxi and the car were extremely dented and photos show that the taxi had collided into a lamppost.

Debris is scattered on the ground.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said: "At 3.47am on Tuesday (Sep 24), the police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a car at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Eu Tong Sen Street.

"The taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, and two taxi passengers, aged 27 and 29, were conscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

"Police investigations are ongoing."