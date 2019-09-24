62-year-old taxi driver and 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with car in Chinatown

PHOTO: Stomp
Caryn Tan
Stomp

A 62-year-old taxi driver and two female passengers on the taxi were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car at about 3.47am on Tuesday (Sep 24).

Facebook user Seah Yong Kok Francis shared photos of the accident on a group called Taxiuncle.

Accident at Chinatown

Posted by Singapore Road Accident on Monday, 23 September 2019

Both the taxi and the car were extremely dented and photos show that the taxi had collided into a lamppost.

Debris is scattered on the ground.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said: "At 3.47am on Tuesday (Sep 24), the police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a car at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Eu Tong Sen Street.

"The taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, and two taxi passengers, aged 27 and 29, were conscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

