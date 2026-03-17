Explosion hits worker battling blaze at Aljunied industrial building, 1 injured

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the open area of an industrial building in Aljunied on Tuesday (March 17) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.40pm at 627 Aljunied Road.

Mogan Kannish, 60, a chief security officer at an adjacent building, told AsiaOne that he heard at least two explosions. He said he triggered the fire alarm as he was concerned that the fire could spread and affect the people working there.

Leon Tan, 33, who works in an adjacent building, recalled his colleague telling him that there was smoke near the windows.

"It (fire) looked quite big. We also heard some explosions...It sounded like a heavy object dropped down, so it was quite loud," Tan said.

Other eyewitnesses whom AsiaOne spoke to pointed out that some debris had flown across the fencing during the explosions.

Worker tried to fight fire, suffered light injuries

AsiaOne also learnt that a migrant worker, who tried to fight the fire, was among two persons assessed for minor injuries.

Footage of the incident obtained by AsiaOne shows the worker approaching the blaze with a fire hose. As he fights the fire, an explosion happens in front of him.

He was able to escape the blaze as firefighters arrived soon after.

AsiaOne understands that he declined to be taken to hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said the fire involved discarded items in an open area of the premises.

The spokesperson added that SCDF firefighters extinguished the fire with two water jets, while paramedics took one person conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In addition to ongoing fire investigations, the police told AsiaOne in a subsequent update that they are now investigating the incident too.

As fire investigations are usually handled by SCDF's fire investigation unit, AsiaOne has reached out to both the police and SCDF for further information.

Additional reporting by Shafiq Apandi and Rauf Khan

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editor@asiaone.com