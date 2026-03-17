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Explosion hits worker battling blaze at Aljunied industrial building, 1 injured

Both police and SCDF are investigating the incident
Explosion hits worker battling blaze at Aljunied industrial building, 1 injured
The fire which happened at 627 Aljunied Road on Tuesday (March 17) afternoon.
PHOTO: AsiaOne reader
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 17, 2026 8:59 AMBYSean Ler

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the open area of an industrial building in Aljunied on Tuesday (March 17) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.40pm at 627 Aljunied Road. 

Mogan Kannish, 60, a chief security officer at an adjacent building, told AsiaOne that he heard at least two explosions. He said he triggered the fire alarm as he was concerned that the fire could spread and affect the people working there.

Workers evacuated from the affected building.

Leon Tan, 33, who works in an adjacent building, recalled his colleague telling him that there was smoke near the windows.

"It (fire) looked quite big. We also heard some explosions...It sounded like a heavy object dropped down, so it was quite loud," Tan said.

Other eyewitnesses whom AsiaOne spoke to pointed out that some debris had flown across the fencing during the explosions.

Debris seen at the carpark of an adjacent building.

Worker tried to fight fire, suffered light injuries

AsiaOne also learnt that a migrant worker, who tried to fight the fire, was among two persons assessed for minor injuries.

Footage of the incident obtained by AsiaOne shows the worker approaching the blaze with a fire hose. As he fights the fire, an explosion happens in front of him.

Scene breakdown showing the moments before an explosion happened in front of the worker as he was trying to douse the blaze.

He was able to escape the blaze as firefighters arrived soon after.

AsiaOne understands that he declined to be taken to hospital.

The migrant worker who fought the fire (speaking to a paramedic) being assessed for his injuries.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said the fire involved discarded items in an open area of the premises.

The spokesperson added that SCDF firefighters extinguished the fire with two water jets, while paramedics took one person conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

An unmanned firefighting machine (UFM) working alongside SCDF firefighters to conduct dampening down operation.SCDF firefighters conducting dampening down operation.

In addition to ongoing fire investigations, the police told AsiaOne in a subsequent update that they are now investigating the incident too.

As fire investigations are usually handled by SCDF's fire investigation unit, AsiaOne has reached out to both the police and SCDF for further information.

@asiaone A migrant worker braved the fire and tried using a hose to douse the blaze. He was assessed for injuries but declined to be sent to hospital. #sgnews #Singapore #Fire #Building ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Additional reporting by Shafiq Apandi and Rauf Khan

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Singapore Police ForcebuildingIndustrial propertyfiresfirefighter
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