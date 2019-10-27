63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a woman in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday morning (Oct 27).

A police spokesman said the 53-year-old suspect, who witnesses say is a large-sized woman about 1.75m tall, is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

The case has been classified as murder.

Police say they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.46am.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, they added.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim and the suspect are known to each other. Neighbours told The Straits Times the pair have been living at the third-floor unit for about two years.

They have been seen regularly going to the hawker centre together, sometimes hand in hand. Neighbours said they have a working daughter and have been seen pushing a toddler around the estate in a stroller.

A 60-year-old resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen said he heard repeated "drum-like banging" coming from the unit after 5am on Sunday morning.

Retiree Ms Chen, who lives on the second floor, said she had never seen the two raise their voice at each other.

The 69-year-old said she was switching off the air-conditioning at 5am when she heard repeated loud banging, saying: “I didn’t pay it much mind at first because I thought they were just being louder than usual. Now that I know what has happened, I am quite sad because they were such a loving couple.”

