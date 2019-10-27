63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder

Police officers outside the victim's unit at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a woman in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday morning (Oct 27).

A police spokesman said the 53-year-old suspect, who witnesses say is a large-sized woman about 1.75m tall, is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

The case has been classified as murder.

Police say they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.46am.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, they added.

Police say they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.46am. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Preliminary investigations show that the victim and the suspect are known to each other. Neighbours told The Straits Times the pair have been living at the third-floor unit for about two years. 

They have been seen regularly going to the hawker centre together, sometimes hand in hand. Neighbours said they have a working daughter and have been seen pushing a toddler around the estate in a stroller. 

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A 60-year-old resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen said he heard repeated "drum-like banging" coming from the unit after 5am on Sunday morning.

Retiree Ms Chen, who lives on the second floor, said she had never seen the two raise their voice at each other.

The 69-year-old said she was switching off the air-conditioning at 5am when she heard repeated loud banging, saying: “I didn’t pay it much mind at first because I thought they were just being louder than usual. Now that I know what has happened, I am quite sad because they were such a loving couple.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Murder/Manslaughter

TRENDING

Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
&#039;I bought this property for $1.5 million&#039;: Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

SERVICES