63-year-old man in Hougang is fourth person to die from dengue this year

The latest death comes in the wake of Singapore's increasingly worsening dengue situation, marked by nine consecutive weeks of rising infections.

The NEA's website said the number of weekly reported dengue cases have more than tripled in the past nine weeks.

The number of active clusters has increased as well, with almost 80 active clusters now, or more than double the number at the start of the month.

So far this year, about 4,100 people have contracted the mosquito-borne infection , more than last year's 3,285.

Last week, 379 people were diagnosed with dengue, the highest weekly number in more than three years.

In the joint statement, the government agencies urged owners of premises and residents to co-operate and let NEA officers carry out inspections for mosquito breeding and spray insecticide.

It also advised people to invert pails and plant pot plates, as well as change water in vases regularly to prevent mosquito breeding.

