63-year-old man in Hougang is fourth person to die from dengue this year

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Aqil Hamzah
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man has become the fourth person to die from dengue this year, said the Ministry of Health and National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint statement on Friday (May 31).

The man died on Wednesday (May 29).

His home in Hougang Avenue 1 is not an active dengue cluster. "Nonetheless, vector control operations to kill adult mosquitoes and destroy any potential breeding habitats are ongoing," the statement said.

The three earlier victims, two men and a women, were all in their 70s.

The latest death comes in the wake of Singapore's increasingly worsening dengue situation, marked by nine consecutive weeks of rising infections.

The NEA's website said the number of weekly reported dengue cases have more than tripled in the past nine weeks.

The number of active clusters has increased as well, with almost 80 active clusters now, or more than double the number at the start of the month.

So far this year, about 4,100 people have contracted the mosquito-borne infection , more than last year's 3,285.

Last week, 379 people were diagnosed with dengue, the highest weekly number in more than three years.

In the joint statement, the government agencies urged owners of premises and residents to co-operate and let NEA officers carry out inspections for mosquito breeding and spray insecticide.

It also advised people to invert pails and plant pot plates, as well as change water in vases regularly to prevent mosquito breeding.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

