65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst

SINGAPORE - The family of a 65-year-old woman, who is in a coma after the bicycle she was riding collided with an e-scooter, has been told by the hospital to be prepared for the worst.

This is after her blood pressure dropped on Monday morning (Sept 23).

Madam Ong Bee Eng, a logistics assistant packer, was cycling home last Saturday night when she was involved in the accident which left her unconscious.

She has been warded at Changi General Hospital's (CGH) Surgical Intensive Care Unit. More than 100 people streamed in and out to see her on Monday as relatives and friends learnt about her worsening condition.

At least 30 visitors were at the hospital at around 7pm on Monday.

"Doctors told us to ask whoever wanted to see her for the last time to come," Mr Andy Ong, 53, who is Madam Ong's brother, told The Straits Times in Mandarin at the hospital on Monday evening.

Her blood pressure has remained low throughout the day and she is currently on life support, which the family does not plan to remove, said Mr Ong, who declined to give his occupation.

"We hope she will go peacefully," he said, adding that her brain was no longer functioning.