660 new electric buses to hit the roads from end-2026

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be replacing its older diesel buses with more than 600 new electric buses that will be rolled out progressively for passenger service from end-2026.

Six contracts for a total of 660 new electric buses, comprising 360 single-deck and 300 double-deck buses, were awarded by LTA to four tenderers including BYD and ST Engineering Mobility Services, said LTA in a news release on Monday (Dec 15).

The contracts are valued at over $320 million and mark LTA's first large-scale purchase of electric double-deck buses.

"LTA is committed to having a 100% cleaner energy bus fleet by 2040," said the authority, adding that electric buses are expected to make up half of the public bus fleet by 2030.

The new buses will feature improved battery technology and capacity, enabling the buses to travel over longer ranges and operate more efficiently.

Each bus will also be equipped with a passenger information display system that provides real-time audio and visual updates to assist commuters with navigation throughout their journey.

According to LTA, the new buses will also feature safety systems to assist bus captains and surrounding road users as recommended by the Bus Safety Tripartite Taskforce.

"The new electric buses will be progressively deployed for passenger service to replace diesel buses that are reaching the end of their statutory lifespan," said LTA.

To support the electrification of the public bus fleet, LTA also called for a tender in November 2025 to install electric vehicle charging systems in Mandai Bus Depot, as well as the future Kallang, Beauty World and Tampines North Integrated Transport Hubs.

More tenders for electric buses will also be called in the coming years, said LTA.

