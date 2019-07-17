666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA

There are currently 48 high-risk areas with 10 or more cases, such as Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Chai Chee and Pasir Ris.

SINGAPORE - The number of dengue cases in a week has hit a 3½-year high, with 666 cases recorded last week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

In an update on its website on Monday (July 15), NEA said that this figure for the period between July 7 and 13 was 73 more than the previous week.

It also surpasses the previous weekly peak of 637 cases recorded in January 2016.

As of Sunday, there have been 7,374 dengue cases so far this year, about five times more than the 1,481 cases seen in the same period last year.

"Urgent action is needed to eliminate potential mosquito breeding habitats in the community," NEA said.

Of the current 182 dengue clusters, the largest cluster is located in the area around Woodlands Avenue 6, Woodlands Circle, Woodlands Drive 40, Woodlands Drive 60, Woodlands Drive 70 and Woodlands Drive 72.

There were 216 cases reported there as of Monday.

However, NEA noted that there has been a "slowing down" in transmission of the virus in the past seven weeks in the Woodlands cluster.