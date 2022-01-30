67-year-old driver found dead in taxi at Bedok Reservoir Road

A taxi driver was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday (Jan 29) at about 5pm, in a carpark at Blk 117, Bedok Reservoir Road.

Chinese language news site Zaobao.sg reported that residents had seen a taxi in the carpark surrounded by police officers. Paramedics subsequently arrived at the scene.

When interviewed, residents said a passerby had alerted the police after noticing the driver lying motionless inside the vehicle. The driver did not stir despite the person calling out to him repeatedly.

Photos taken by a resident showed the car surrounded by four paramedics, with the door on the driver's side and vehicle boot open.

Police said in a statement that they received an alert at 5.46pm on Saturday about the case of unnatural death.

Police officers found a man motionless in the vehicle and paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force declared the man dead on the scene. Based on preliminary investigations, police have ruled out foul play. Investigations are still ongoing.

