67-year-old man charged with trying to rob Bedok North pawnshop

Omar Abdullah, 67, was allegedly armed with a chopper when he tried but failed to smash a jewellery-filled display case at a pawnshop in Bedok.

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly tried to rob a pawnshop in Bedok was charged in court on Monday (July 15) with one count of attempting to commit robbery.

Omar Abdullah was allegedly armed with a chopper when he tried but failed to smash a jewellery-filled display case at the shop last Friday.

The 67-year-old is accused of committing the offence at the ValueMax pawnshop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1 at around 2pm that day.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that according to the outlet's employees, a masked man entered the shop brandishing the weapon that afternoon.

They said he then used it to try to smash open a glass display case containing gold jewellery.

Although the thick glass counter cracked slightly, it did not break, unlike his weapon, which snapped into two pieces.

The man fled without taking anything after picking up the pieces.