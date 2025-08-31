68 cupcakes and a cake: ICA celebrates Malaysia's National Day with gift to border agency

It was definitely a sweet celebration between two borders.

In honour of Malaysia's 68th birthday, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) commanders from Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints presented a cake to their counterparts from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ last week.

The gift comprised a centrepiece cake along with 68 cupcakes surrounding it, symbolising the milestone.

Malaysia's National Day — known as Merdeka Day — falls on Sunday (August 31).

Marking the occasion, a Facebook post by the ICA on Aug 30 expressed gratitude for the close ties between the two nations.

"We are thankful for the strong partnership as we work together to keep our borders secure. We look forward to continued collaboration and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels between our land borders! Happy 68th Birthday, Malaysia!"

Over the years, it has become somewhat of a custom for the border agencies on both sides to celebrate one another's milestones.

Earlier this month, Malaysian immigration officers presented a cake to Singapore's ICA officers to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence on Aug 9.

The official Facebook page of the Singapore High Commission in KL and Consulate-General in JB also conveyed well wishes to Malaysia on the special occasion, sharing photos of Singapore officials presenting another set of cupcakes adorned with the Malaysian flag to the Johor BSI CIQ officers.

"Our heartfelt greetings to our friends at BSI and KSAB on the occasion of Malaysia's 68th Independence Day," the post read.

"May our friendship and co-operation continue to grow from strength to strength as we build an even brighter future together."

Malaysia celebrates its 68th year of independence this year with the theme "Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni", literally translated as "Civil Malaysia: A people who are cared for".

Festivities kicked off earlier at midnight, with fireworks at the Petronas Twin Towers and the Kuala Lumpur Tower seen on social media.

The official parade kicked off at 7am on Aug 31, and is said to feature 81 contingents and more than 14,000 participants, over 500 vehicle assets, 116 animal assets and 21 brass bands.

