68-year-old man suspected of molesting 10-year-old girl in Bedok arrested

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old man suspected for molesting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested.

In a statement on Tuesday (June 18), police said they arrested the man for his suspected involvement in an outrage of modesty case.

Police received a report at about 3.50pm last Friday that a girl was molested by a man she did not know at Bedok North Street 1.

Officers from Bedok Police Division investigated the incident and used images from police cameras to identify and nab the man on Monday.

If convicted for outrage of modesty, a person could be jailed up to five years, with a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. Men above the age of 50 cannot be caned.

The case is under investigation.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

