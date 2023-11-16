$680k seized in anti-scam operation by police after tip-off from DBS bank; 5 nabbed

SINGAPORE — Five people suspected of being money mules were arrested in an island-wide anti-scam operation by the police in November, during which $680,000 was seized.

The five suspects are between 16 and 43 years old.

Another 47 people, including at least one teenager and individuals aged over 60, are under investigation by the police.

The suspects allegedly acted as money mules by passing their personal bank accounts to scammers or allowing them to open bank accounts using their Singpass IDs.

The bank accounts were allegedly used to receive and transfer proceeds from scams.

The operation, from Nov 1 to 7, was conducted by officers from the police's Commercial Affairs Department acting on tip-offs from DBS Bank's Anti-Mule Team.

The team was established in 2023 as part of the bank's efforts to counter scams and money laundering.

The police are also investigating offences of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material, as well as cheating.

If found guilty of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material, a person can be jailed for up to two years, receive a fine, or both.

A person found guilty of unauthorised disclosure of access codes for any wrongful gain or unlawful purpose can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both, while those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

The police said people should always reject requests for their personal bank accounts to be used by others. They also cautioned the public against giving their Singpass details to others.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

The public can also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

ALSO READ: OCBC phishing scam: Only 9 of 120 alleged money mules can be charged due to gaps in law

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.