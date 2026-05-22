69 people arrested, over $50k seized in islandwide enforcement against illegal horse betting

Sixty-nine people were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities during a recent crackdown by the police.

The islandwide enforcement operation saw over 160 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions deployed during raids between May 6 and May 17, police said on Friday (May 22).

Raids were carried out at multiple locations including Jurong West, Marsiling Lane, Eunos Crescent and Rivervale Crescent, where 65 men and four women, aged between 29 and 87, were arrested.

Cash amounting to more than $50,000, mobile phones, and horse betting paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that those arrested are believed to have performed various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners.

They are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Those convicted of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider will face penalties including a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Any person found to be involved in conducting unlawful betting operations will also face a maximum fine of $500,000 and a jail term of up to seven years.

Those found to be involved in conducting unlawful betting operations as an agent will also be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $200,000 and a jail term not exceeding five years.

The police urged members of the public to avoid all forms of illegal gambling, and advised them to contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1800-6-668-668 if they wish to seek help for gambling addiction.

[[nid:735240]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com