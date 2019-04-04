69-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hougang, driver arrested

69-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hougang, driver arrested
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times
Apr 04, 2019

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an accident with a car along Hougang Avenue 8 on Monday (April 1).

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The police were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 8 towards Hougang Avenue 7 at 9.58pm on Monday.

The elderly woman was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and died the next day.

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

A passer-by told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the woman had been jaywalking when she was hit by the car near the road divider.

She was sent flying upon contact with the car and was bleeding from her forehead, the passer-by said, adding that the woman was breathing but did not respond when several members of the public tried to talk to her.

Photos of the aftermath show that the front of the car was dented, while part of the windshield and the left headlight were broken.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Accidents - Traffic traffic offences
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement